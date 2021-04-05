Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of -0.03. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

