Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRTH. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $7.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.74. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,981,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,693,263.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,310 shares of company stock worth $661,128. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

