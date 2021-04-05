Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

