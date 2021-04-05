Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,677 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $53,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.69.

ALGN stock opened at $545.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.