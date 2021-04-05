Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,981 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of DexCom worth $59,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,255 shares of company stock valued at $29,439,231 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $365.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.77. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.00 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 151.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

