Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,523 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $67,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $322.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

