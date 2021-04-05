Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,747 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,908 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $47,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $103,004,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $129.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average of $129.61.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

