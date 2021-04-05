Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 118,399 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Crane worth $69,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 51,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $95.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

