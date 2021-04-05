Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $64,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

EMR opened at $90.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.