Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $50,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 427,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. EnerSys has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

