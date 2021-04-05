Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $66.40 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $66,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.80 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

