Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,366 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $67,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

NEM opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,958 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

