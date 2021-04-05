Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $66,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

