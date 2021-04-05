Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $56,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

TWTR stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

