Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 269,308 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $52,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

NYSE BEPC opened at $46.94 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.