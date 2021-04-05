Primas Reaches Market Cap of $2.39 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.35 or 0.00355640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

