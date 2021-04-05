Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,264,534 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 950,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264,534 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $47,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $57.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

