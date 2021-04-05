Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 129,680 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $45,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,148,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

