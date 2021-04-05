Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $52.44 Million Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.42% of Stoneridge worth $52,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRI shares. CL King downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $860.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.78 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

