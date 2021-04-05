Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $51.06 Million Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $51,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT opened at $23.00 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $571.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

