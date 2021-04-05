Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 33,288 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.11% of Matador Resources worth $43,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTDR opened at $25.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

