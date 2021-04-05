Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$122.00 and last traded at C$122.00, with a volume of 3200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.74.

Several research firms have commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.3200004 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

