Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.34. 4,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $983.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.