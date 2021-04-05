Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

PRCH opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

