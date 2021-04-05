PIXEL Market Cap Reaches $102.68 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $102.68 million and $95.28 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,956.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.61 or 0.01044169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00420988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00060419 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.