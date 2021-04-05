Phoenixcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and $219.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,332.31 or 0.99595702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $544.47 or 0.00929618 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.00453005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.00319006 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00098280 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,324,725 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

