Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Up 15.5% This Week

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $90.02 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00074771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00052267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.00307290 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,511,847,074 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

