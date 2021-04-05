Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $135.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

