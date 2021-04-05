Phocas Financial Corp. Has $697,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.