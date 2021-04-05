Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $82.74. 13,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.