Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of PHAT opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $64.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $578,405.00. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,308 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,040. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,066,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

