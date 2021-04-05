Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0838 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $135,287.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.00309872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00092667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.42 or 0.00751972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028354 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 45,746,485 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.