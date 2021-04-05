Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.41. 221,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,563,496. The company has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.