Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.49. 254,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,563,496. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

