Persistence (XPRT) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 24 Hours

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $39.15 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Persistence has traded flat against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00007196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00053547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.68 or 0.00680473 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00070687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028424 BTC.

About Persistence

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 100,257,155 coins and its circulating supply is 9,287,107 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

