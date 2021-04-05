Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes $251,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of VLO opened at $75.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,509.16, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

