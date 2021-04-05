Perpetual Investment Management Limited Purchases Shares of 900 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $327.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

