Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $394,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Eaton by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $139.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

