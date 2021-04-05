Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $291,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $140.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $160.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.