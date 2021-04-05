Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $335,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $284.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.25 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.