Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $212,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

NYSE:COP opened at $54.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

