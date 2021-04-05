Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $202,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

CRM stock opened at $218.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,802 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

