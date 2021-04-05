PegNet Trading Up 24.7% This Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $950,445.31 and approximately $4,325.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00303105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00095344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00749184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003775 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

