PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PDSB. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

