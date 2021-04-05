PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.28% of PDF Solutions worth $49,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $688.30 million, a PE ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities lowered shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.