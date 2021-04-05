Patron Partners Advisors LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.7% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in McDonald’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $126,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.43. 43,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,834. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

