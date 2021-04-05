Patron Partners Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,994 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $99,454,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

