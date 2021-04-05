Patron Partners Advisors LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $367.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,216. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.