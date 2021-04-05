Patron Partners Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,653 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

ITW stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.74. 8,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,111. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

