Patron Partners Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,700 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 446.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,003,000 after purchasing an additional 45,283 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.89 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.93.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

